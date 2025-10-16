SUV drivers face paying extra for parking under plans by Welsh council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city council is set to impose higher parking charges on drivers of large vehicles in a bid to discourage people from buying them.

Cardiff Council is proposing to increase the cost of parking permits for owners of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) or cars weighing more than 2,400kg.

A report to the council claimed large SUVs, such as Range Rovers, are “more polluting, more expensive and more dangerous,” and therefore owners “should pay more for permits”.

It is hoped the surcharge will “discourage uptake” of the larger vehicles, which it says are “fast becoming the norm in the UK”.

Cardiff Council is expected to approve the changes on Thursday as part of a new parking policy aimed at reducing congestion and improving air quality in the city.

While it is not clear how much extra SUV owners will be charged, a permit in Cardiff currently costs £35 a year for one car, and £90 for a second.

The report sets out concerns about an increased risk of serious injuries in car crashes, the impact of big cars on traffic congestion and parking capacity, and high fuel consumption.

It adds: “The proliferation of oversized vehicles is of concern because of their multiple associated harms, including in relation to road danger, carbon emissions, air pollution, resource use and crowding out other road users.

“Overall, it is considered that the growing body of evidence supports the introduction of surcharges for such vehicles to discourage uptake.”

Andrew RT Davies, Conservative Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central and former Welsh party leader, said the proposals of the Labour-run council amounted to an “SUV tax”.

He added: “This is Labour’s latest crusade in their war on motorists, following hot on the heels of the 20mph policy.

“So-called progressive activists may think we can cycle everywhere but that isn’t the reality for those of us who live outside metropolitan centres.

“These latest anti-car proposals show how out of touch the political class are.”