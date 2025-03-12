Cardiff University denies it is ‘offshoring jobs’ despite Tory MP’s claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff University has denied claims from a senior Conservative MP that it is “off-shoring jobs” by opening up a campus in Kazakhstan while 400 roles could be cut by the institution.

Shadow Welsh secretary Mims Davies told MPs on Wednesday morning the university was moving jobs to Kazakhstan in response to Rachel Reeves’ budget last year, which raised employers’ national insurance contributions by 1.2%.

A 90-day consultation is under way at the university, as it blamed a funding shortfall for its proposals to cut 400 full-time roles and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing and music.

Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” to continue as it was without taking difficult decisions. The university said it would make compulsory redundancies only if “absolutely necessary”.

Meanwhile, the university is opening up a branch campus in the central Asian country. It is hoping to welcome its first students in September 2025.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said roles “will not be ‘offshored'”. They said the university will not be asking any staff to teach in Kazakhstan who do not wish to, nor making Cardiff staff redundant then offering them a contract in Kazakhstan.

Addressing Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, Ms Davies said: “Who is she batting for? Kazakhstan or Wales? Due to Labour’s political choices, countless jobs in Wales are at risk due to the national insurance rise.

“It is clear to see the damaging impact it is having in the minister’s own back yard with reportedly over 1,800 jobs at risk at Cardiff University, among many sectors who are desperately trying to stay afloat due to the Welsh Government’s jobs tax, the Labour Government’s impact on the Welsh economy.

“With Cardiff University ploughing on with their Kazakhstan campus, can (she) be happy with the offshoring of these roles in this sector and many others because of the fallout of the autumn budget continuing?”

Cardiff University is currently reporting a £31.2 million operational deficit, with proposed changes expected to reduce the total workforce by 7%.

On Sunday, former Welsh education minister Leighton Andrews, who is now a professor at Cardiff University, told the BBC 1,800 staff had been informed their jobs were at risk of redundancy.

Labour’s Ms Stevens said: “I’m not sure where (Ms Davies) has got this idea about outsourcing jobs from. It was her party that told our universities across the country to go out and recruit international students, which they did.

“And now, because of that, and because of what happened under her last government’s watch, those international students are not coming any more. She should again look to her colleagues in the Senedd, the education budget, her party voted against. She needs to talk to her colleagues in the Senedd.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “Our plans to develop our first overseas branch in Kazakhstan are in no way linked to our Academic Future proposals.

“They form part of our commitment to delivering excellent education across the globe. This collaboration, which is yet to be approved, will be one of a network of transnational education partnerships we’re exploring.

“Roles will not be ‘offshored’. In a recent all-staff update we made it clear that we will not be asking any staff to teach in Kazakhstan who do not wish to. Nor will we be making Cardiff staff redundant and then offering them a contract in Kazakhstan.

“We may encourage some staff to volunteer to teach there – several have already done so because of their interest in the region, or because they have family close by.

“In due course we may also employ staff locally. We also made it clear that there has been no upfront investment from Cardiff University apart from the cost of undertaking due diligence.

“We would be happy to meet with the shadow secretary of state to discuss our plans in detail.”