Cardiff reverts speed limits on four major roads to 30mph from 20mph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The maximum speed limit for four major roads in Cardiff will revert from 20mph to 30mph after almost 1,000 people called for it to happen.

A consultation to review the maximum speed limits saw 933 people make requests for the speed limit to go back to 30 mph following backlash to the Welsh government’s decision to lower the speed limit on mostly urban roads in 2023.

The review resulted in sections of Newport Road, Western Avenue, Ocean Way and Hadfield Road reverting to 30mph.

Members of the public, local councillors, MPs, Senedd Members and bus companies were all consulted in the review.

A total of 192 roads were included in the review, 178 saw requests from fewer than 10 people and 95 with just one.

The road which received the most requests was Excalibur Drive, with 2,078 requests.

open image in gallery Wales dropped the default speed limit on restricted roads last year (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, the road did not qualify, as there were community facilities, such as a post office, medical centre, church, nursery, public house, playing fields, schools on the route.

The four roads will return to their original speed limit following a legally required Traffic Regulation Process.

All of Newport Road, except for a section of carriageway which runs outside St Illtyd's Catholic School, will revert will 30 mph. So will a small section of the Western Avenue road west of the Taff River Bridge up to the junction with Cardiff Road/Llandaff Road.

Ocean Way, from its junction with Beignon Close to Rover Way, will also revert to its former speed limit, as will Hadfield Road between the junction with Leckwith Road and Penarth Road.

Councillor Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Climate Change said the “Council supports the Welsh Government’s 20 mph policy and has been using 20mph speed limits in the city as far back as 2014.”