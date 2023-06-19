Student sentenced for raping ‘intoxicated’ woman in his Cardiff residence

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man seen on surveillance footage carrying an “intoxicated” woman to his residence has been sentenced for rape, said South Wales police officials.

Preet Vikal, a 20-year-old Indian student in the UK, was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution, officials said on 16 June.

He was seen in CCTV footage shared by the police, carrying the “intoxicated” woman through Cardiff city centre in June last year.

The South Wales police said in a statement that he met the woman while she was on a night out with friends.

Police officials said the victim was initially with company, after which she “became separated from her friends” and was “later seen on CCTV being carried by Vikal along King Edward VII Avenue and North Road”.

The police statement said Vikal, an engineering student, admitted to the rape during the early hours of 4 June 2022.

“Enquiries revealed inconsistencies with the accounts provided by the defendant, and it was this, along with the continued bravery of the victim, that ultimately led to him pleading guilty,” South Wales police detective constable Nick Woodland said.

He will now serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody and the remainder on licence, police said.

“The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated,” prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told the Daily Mail.

“Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual,” Mr Woodland said.

“He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends.”

Vikal is from a village in north Delhi and had won an engineering scholarship, said Louise Sweet, Vikal’s advocate.

“He was the first of his family to go to a university, the first of his village to go overseas and study. He was fulfilling his dreams to come here and those of his parents,” she told the Daily Mail.

An “extensive” search of CCTV footage and “an Instagram message exchange with the victim” led to Vikal’s identification and arrest, the police statement said.

“CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre,” it said.