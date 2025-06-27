Fire rages on cargo ship with smoke and ‘burning plastic’ smell engulfing Hull

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters are tackling a massive blaze onboard a cargo ship docked in Hull.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to Albert Dock at around 10am on Friday.

The service deployed four fire engines and an aerial platform. Hull Coastguard Rescue Team and an ambulance are also at the scene.

The fire began in the vessel’s cargo hold, where scrap metal was being transported. All people on board have been accounted for, a fire service spokesperson said.

Residents and businesses have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke in the area.

One local said the “smell of burning plastic is very strong”.

open image in gallery The Albert Dock old fishing port in Kingston upon Hull ( Getty Images )

The council has closed several roads as firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze. This includes Commercial Road, Kingston Retail Park, Odeon Cinema, Ice Arena, English Street, Jackson Street, Humber Dock Street and Wellington Street.

A BBC reporter identified the ship as the Altay, a bulk carrier built in 2006.

According to Vessel Finder, the Atlay is currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and has been moored at Albert Dock since 23 June.

Commenting on social media, local residents said it “absolutely stinks”.

Another user commented: "I've been smelling every plug socket and computer at work, wondering if it’s in my building. I hope everyone is okay on the docks."

"I’ve just had to close all my windows. Wondered what the burning smell was,” another said.

An Associated British Ports spokesperson said: “We are currently aware of a fire on a vessel in Albert Dock in the location of a tenanted area, and we are assisting the fire service with the response.”