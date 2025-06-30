Alcaraz steps in to help fainting fan on scorching Centre Court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz rushed to help a spectator who collapsed during his opening match at Wimbledon, pausing play on Centre Court as temperatures soared.

The defending champion handed over a bottle of water and watched as medics and members of the crowd came to the woman’s aid during a break in his match against Fabio Fognini.

Spectator Cara McKelvey, 30, a council worker from Lancashire, was sitting directly behind the woman.

She told PA news agency: “She was in her 70s, just with one of her mates, and had been watching the whole match.

“It was so hot when the sun was beating down. She just fainted.

“The whole team were really good, they all came round.

“A spectator even ran over and said, ‘I’m a doctor,’ and started helping out.

“They treated her and moved her onto a chair. ”

Moments later, Alcaraz jogged across the court and handed over a cold bottle of water from his bag as medics rushed to assist.

Ms McCelvey added: “Bless him, it was so sweet.

“Alcaraz passed over his bottle – I was like, oh my God, that’s Carlos Alcaraz’s bottle.”

A video seen by PA news agency shows Wimbledon staff sheltering the woman with umbrellas while another fan waves a handheld fan over her face.

Play was suspended for several minutes before the woman was helped away for further treatment.

Umpire James Keothavong told the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately there has been an incident with a spectator.

“Health and safety is our priority. We will be pausing the match.”

It comes as temperatures soared to 32.3C at Wimbledon on Monday – the hottest opening day on record.