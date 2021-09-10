Uninhabited Scottish island with the best wilderness on the market for £50,000

An uninhabited island off the coast of Scotland deemed to have one of the best wildernesses in the country has gone on the market for £50,000.

Càrn Deas, in the Summer Isles archipelago, north-west Scotland, is a 22-acre formation in the in the Assynt-Coigach National Scenic Area and neighbours include porpoises, dolphins, whales, basking sharks and otters.

The tranquil island has a dramatic coastline with cliffs, coves and a shingle beach and the warm air of the Gulf Stream means the water is populated with mackerel, cod, pollock, coalfish and ling to lobsters, crabs and langoustines.

It has views of the Outer Hebrides to the west, the mountains of Coigach and Assynt to the north and east and the Fannich and Torridon hills to the south.

Historically crofters grazed their sheep on the Summer Isles in the summer, and the island is connected by a shingle spit which is independently owned and not part of the sale to Càrn Iar and Càrn Beag, also uninhabited.

Càrn Deas was described as having “mystique, privacy, tranquillity and charm” as well as “a remote sanctuary to the buyer seeking an escape to one of the country’s most wonderful natural wildernesses”.

Fenning Welstead, partner at GOLDCREST Land & Forestry, said: “The wonder of Càrn Deas lies in its natural undisturbed beauty. Here, you can truly escape from reality, take a deep breath and enjoy what nature can offer.

“It is a lovely space to camp and live off what you’ve caught from the sea, swimming, kayaking or sailing by day and enjoying the huge unpolluted skies by night.”

The surrounding waters also offer superb sailing, scuba diving, snorkelling and other watersports opportunities.

The owners of the largest island, Tanera Mor, operate the local post and issue their own unique Summer Isle postage stamps, sought after by collectors which are illustrated with local flora and fauna.

Càrn Deas is reached via a short (25 minute) boat journey from Badentarbat Pier or Old Dornie Harbour by private arrangement.

SWNS