Drivers warned as Government launches car parts crack down

Drivers have been warned of the life-threatening dangers of buying fake parts for their vehicles.

Items crucial for safety such as tyres, wheels, airbags and brakes are among the most commonly purchased “fake” items, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said.

Counterfeit parts are advertised and sold to consumers and businesses as genuine branded vehicle parts, but are likely to be made using inferior materials and are not safety-tested, according to the IPO.

In a survey of 1,394 motorists commissioned by the IPO, one in six respondents (15%) said they had purchased a counterfeit part in the 12 months leading up to October 2024.

Purchases made unknowingly were often uncovered later, as 45% of respondents who thought the item they were purchasing was genuine discovered it was fake through their garage after the part had faulted.

The most commonly purchased fake parts in the UK included car batteries, tyres and wheels and windscreen wipers – with 14% of motorists buying fake airbags and 12% buying counterfeit brake pads or discs, according to the survey.

Of those who knowingly bought fake parts, 31% cited cost savings as a reason for making the purchase.

City of London Police said officers had recently seized 500 counterfeit car airbags, which could have put motorists in danger, during an operation in east London.

Fake tyres were among the items uncovered (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

The IPO has issued advice for consumers on avoiding counterfeit purchases in a national campaign titled Fake Always Breaks launched on Monday.

This includes being wary of prices that seem “too good to be true”, researching the seller, looking at previous customer reviews and checking the spec as fake parts are often “one size fits all” and are not made for a specific vehicle.

Genuine parts come with a certificate of Original Equipment, the IPO said, and therefore parts without the certificate are likely to be fake.

Selling counterfeit parts is illegal and the IPO has urged anyone who suspects a part might be fake to report the seller to the charity Crimestoppers.

Stuart James, chief executive officer at the Independent Garage Association, said: “Garages should ensure that they avoid using customer supplied parts and fit parts from trusted suppliers and reputable vehicle parts distributors.

“This practice not only enhances the safety of vehicles but also reassures customers that all components meet the required specifications.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey, from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit at City of London Police, said: “Counterfeiting safety-critical car components like tyres, wheels, airbags and brakes demonstrates the lengths that criminals will go to make money and their disregard for the safety of the people who will end up using these products.

“Our officers recently seized 500 counterfeit car airbags, which could have put motorists at risk, during an operation in east London.

“Fake airbags aren’t manufactured to industry standards, so there’s a real possibility that they won’t inflate during a road traffic collision, or will deploy in error.

“We know that the offer of a good deal can be enticing, but it’s vital to know how to spot the signs of a counterfeit car part and to buy from a reputable seller.”