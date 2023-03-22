Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several hundred Metropolitan Police officers could be removed as a result of a landmark report revealing homophobic, racist and sexist culture within the force.

The author of the report, Baroness Casey, said she estimates “several hundred” officers would be removed from the Met if its leadership follows the report’s recommendations for handling misconduct.

Baroness Casey is appearing before the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee where she is taking questions following this week’s release of the report.

When questioned by a member of the panel on how many officers could be removed as a result of the report’s findings, she initially said it’s concerning that the full answer is not known.

“Sir Mark [Rowley] will have a greater sense for himself but I know we're not talking hundreds but several hundreds would be my estimation and I think Sir Mark will say the same thing later this morning,” Baroness Casey said.

She added that the appointment of assistant commissioner Barbara Gray will help the Metropolitan Police handle its cultural issues but insisted the right people were needed around her to implement changes effectively.

The Casey report found the Met Police has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women, organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk and female officers and staff routinely experience sexism.

There are racist officers and staff and a “deep-seated homophobia” exists in the organisation, it also concluded.

Bereaved families let down by the Met Police have made powerful calls for change after the savagely critical review.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, whose son Stephen was murdered by racists in 1993, said the force is “rotten to the core”.

Family members of the victims of serial killer Stephen Port, who was left free to murder three men after police failures in investigating the death of his first victim, called for a public inquiry to understand “how and why this force is failing people so badly”.

The lawyer who represents the family of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by police, said the Casey review reflects the experiences of many relatives, who “often have to fight tooth and nail” to get information.

The report called for a “complete overhaul” of the Met and a “new approach to restore public trust and confidence”.

The review made 16 recommendations and said the changes need to be made by the Met, the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime and the Home Office to “create a radically improved new London Metropolitan Police Service”.

The reforms are of a “significant scale” and “on par” with the “transformation of the Royal Ulster Constabulary to the Police Service of Northern Ireland” at the end of the last century.

If the force does not reform, it could face being broken up in future, Baroness Casey said.

The Met commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said he accepts the “diagnosis” of prejudice in the force, but would not use the term institutional because he views it as politicised and ambiguous.

London Assembly Labour’s Policing and Crime spokesperson, Unmesh Desai, said ahead of the meeting: “Londoners need action, and transparency, from the Commissioner. It’s imperative Sir Mark not only talks reform, but also enacts reform.”