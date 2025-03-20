Cat cafes should be ‘phased out’ over welfare concerns , RSPCA warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The RSPCA has said cat cafes should not be operating in the UK over concerns the felines are stressed by their environment.

The animal welfare charity and Cats Protection are calling for the cafes, which allow customers to pet cats as they enjoy a coffee, to be phased out across the country.

The two charities fear it is “almost impossible” for these cafes to meet the welfare needs of cats, with limited opportunity to hide or escape and no outdoor access to roam and express their natural behaviour within the settings.

“We adore cats and so we understand the appeal of cat cafes,” RSPCA cat welfare expert Alice Potter said.

“However, whilst cats, cake and coffee might be a happy combination for people, for the cats living 24/7 in these cafes it’s likely to be a very different story.

“We don’t believe these environments can consistently provide cats with a good quality of life and are hugely concerned that many cats will be unhappy as a result.”

open image in gallery There has been a surge in openings of cat cafes over the last year (John Stillwell/PA)

The charities said cats were likely to be stressed by the close proximity to other cats and strangers stroking them, and that there was also a risk that competition for resources could lead to some cats not eating enough or not being able to use the litter area.

It follows a surge in these establishments opening across the country. A recent freedom of information request found that there are currently more than 30 cat cafes licensed in England, with 44 per cent of those licences granted in the last financial year.

However, it is possible more cat cafes are operating without oversight or regulation due to of unclear legislation.

The charities are urging local authorities to reject new exhibition licences or renew existing licences, to eventually phase-out of the cafes.

One cat cafe owner in Bethnal Green, east London “welcomed regulation and scrutiny” but did not agree they should be phased out entirely.

“I believe it is appropriate that the RSPCA and Cats Protection raise concerns, but I don’t agree that cat cafes should be phased out entirely,” Lauren Pears, the owner of Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, which opened in 2014, said.

“They should be monitored and nationwide welfare standards should be set and upheld.”