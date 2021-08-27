Cat deaths not linked to recalled food products, regulators believe

An outbreak of a deadly feline disease that killed over a hundred cats does not appear to be linked to the pet food products recalled amid investigations, the Food Standards Agency has said.

Three brands of hypoallergenic cat food sold at Sainsbury’s and pet shops such as Pets at Home were recalled after more than 130 cats died from feline pancytopenia between April and June.

But despite the FSA’s probe initially leading to the Fold Hill Foods-produced brands, the agency now say they have not found a “causative link” between the food and the disease.

The recall affected cat food sold by the Applaws and AVA brands and others sold at Amazon, Wilko, Sainsbury’s, Pets at Home and more.

An FSA spokesperson said: “The Food Standards Agency has been working closely with Fold Hill Foods over the course of the investigation into the recalled cat food. The company has co-operated fully.

“No causative link between pancytopenia and the recalled cat food products has been established. As a result of these findings, Fold Hill Foods is working with its local authority to take steps to resume production.”

The FSA also say they will continue to investigate the causes of the disease’s outbreak, which they say has been “upsetting” for cat-owners in recent months.

Pancytopenia is when the number of blood cells decreases rapidly and it can be fatal to cats.

After the recall, some cat owners speculated that pet food containing mycotoxins — naturally occurring substances produced by some types of mould — were unsafe for their animals.

Referring to this speculation, the FSA said: “The mere presence of mycotoxins in cat food does not necessarily pose a risk to cats.”

Higher levels of mycotoxins were identified in some of the recalled cat foods, they added, and these are no longer on sale.

In spite of the FDA’s findings, Pets at Home has said that they will continue their product recall.

“For us, pets come first and always will, which is why despite the lack of clear answers following the FSA’s investigations to date, the product recall will remain in place and we will continue to support our customers whose pets have been affected,” a spokesperson said.

They added that the retailer would donate £100,000 towards further studies of the causes of feline pancytopenia.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Safety is our highest priority and we have worked closely with the FSA on the investigation.”