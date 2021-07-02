A number of cat food brands have been recalled as a precaution after a rise in cats dying from a rare and unexplainable illness.

Some 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia 284 of who sadly died, ITV News reported.

Pancytopenia is a disease that occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts and may be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things.

The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as “heartbreaking” - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same family.

The common potential cause for cats diagnosed with the illness is diet, vets have discovered.

Last week, the Food Standards Agency recalled a number of cat foods, a list of which can be found here.

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency said: “Working with the Royal Veterinary College, the Animal Plant and Health Agency and other government departments across all four nations of the UK, local authorities and the pet food supply chain, we are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia.

“There is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage.

“No unsafe cat food has been identified but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.

“There is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health.”