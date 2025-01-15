Cat owner forced to sell Taylor Swift memorabilia to help cover huge vet bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cat owner sold his Taylor Swift memorabilia to pay a £4,000 vet bill after a Nerf bullet became lodged in his pet’s stomach.

Nikos Manesis, a 28-year-old data scientist who lives in north London, realised his cat Socrates, known as Sock, was unwell on New Year’s Eve.

He rushed the four-year-old tabby to the vet and his cat was referred to the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals to face emergency surgery.

Sock underwent a scan and then exploratory laparotomy to remove the foreign object on December 31.

The vets removed the foreign object, gave Sock painkillers, and kept him on opioids for pain management.

open image in gallery Nikos says Sock has always been mischievous ( Collect/PA Real Life )

When picking Sock up, vets handed Nikos a vial with the foreign object which he instantly recognised to be the tip of a Nerf bullet.

Nerf bullets are foamy projectiles which can be fired by the popular gun-like toys.

“His neck was shaved, and his whole belly was exposed, so I had to get him a little jacket because he wouldn’t tolerate a cone. I wasn’t surprised – he’s very bossy by nature and quite opinionated.”

open image in gallery Nikos bought Sock a jacket when recovering from his surgery ( Collect/PA Real Life )

He ended up paying a total of £4,055.84 in vet bills, including £308.89 for the initial consultation, a £2,500 deposit at the hospital, and £1,246.95 in discharge fees.

To cover the expenses, Nikos launched a GoFundMe, raising £550 from loved ones and strangers, which he found “sweet and surprising”.

He also sold Taylor Swift memorabilia, including signed CDs and vinyl records he had collected over the years, raising another £500.

The experience was a wake-up call for Nikos, who now urges other pet owners to get insurance and has become vigilant in keeping his home safe.

Nikos said: “It showed me how deeply I care for Sock and the lengths I will go to, without hesitation, to look after him.

“When we were at the vets, I thought I’ll just sell everything I have, it does not matter, he comes first.

“Being away from him was very painful for me, and I’m sure for him, because my cat is my child.”

Nikos and his housemate have raised Sock and his brother Bob since they were kittens.

Sock has always been “mischievous,” which means he can often be found opening doors, climbing on surfaces, and hunting for small objects to chew on.