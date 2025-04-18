Cat who made it home after being hit by train recovers from major surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cat hit by a train survived after having his leg and tail amputated.

Rescue cat Hector, aged two, was so badly injured that vets feared he would need to be euthanised, after he was hit by a train near Fairlie station in North Ayrshire.

Hector dragged himself 250 yards uphill to get back home, and hauled himself over the garden fence before being found by owner Sharon Joyce and her partner Iain.

The couple wrapped Hector in a towel and rushed him to The Oaks Vets, part of the Pet Health Club, in nearby Largs for emergency surgery.

Hector needed his tail and most of a rear leg amputated after suffering injuries a vet said were the worst he had ever seen.

The stray was adopted along with brother Porter, and when Hector did not return for a few hours, the couple went to look for him.

A neighbour saw Hector drag himself over the fence and into the house after the accident in September.

Ms Joyce said: “Iain found him in the living room with his leg and tail badly damaged, and wrapped him up in a towel straight away.

“It was so bad we thought he’d been hit by a car, but the vets said the wounds indicated they’d been caused by train wheels.

“We think he’d been lying in shock and Iain shouting for him had brought him round. The bleeding had mostly stopped, but he was muddy from dragging himself back.

“The railway tracks are about 250 yards away and it’s a steep slope up to our house, so it must have taken some effort and we’ve no idea how he managed.”

Speaking about Hector’s recovery, she added: “He’s not as good at jumping as he’s only got one leg to spring off and he’s a bit quieter. But we’ve made things easier for him around the house, cat-proofed a play area outside and he still enjoys a scrap with Porter.

“The vets were fantastic and we can’t thank Oaks enough. We know Hector has used up more than one of his nine lives and if his pelvis had been damaged then he wouldn’t have survived.

“He’s incredibly lucky to have come through this.”

The operation took around two hours.

Vet Paul Smith said: “I’ve never seen a cat make it home with such awful injuries. His back end had almost been cut off by the train, and he’s so lucky to survive both that and the operation.

“The only two options were either to amputate or sadly put Hector to sleep.

“We didn’t know how much blood loss there had been, we couldn’t tell the extent of the crush injuries and infection was a major risk.

“We wouldn’t normally have operated on both the tail and leg at the same time, but we had to act immediately to save Hector.”