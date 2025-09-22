Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly has said it is not for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to decide Hamas’ role in a Palestinian state.

The left-wing independent from Galway was asked about comments by Starmer who said on Sunday that Hamas should have “no role in government”.

Starmer made the comments as he announced the UK’s recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly this week and alongside other nations including Australia and Canada.

Ms Connolly, who has been vocal on the issue of Palestine and has criticised the Irish government for not taking more action against Israel, said that it was up to Palestinians to decide who governs them.

“I don’t think it’s up to Keir Starmer to make that statement at all,” Ms Connolly told BBC Radio Ulster on Monday.

“I come from Ireland, a history of colonisation, and I would be very wary of telling a sovereign people how to run their country.

“The Palestinians must decide, in a democratic way, who they want to lead their country.”

She added: “What happened on October 7, I’m on record for condemning, but history did not start on October 7.

“It’s important to point that out and to look back on the history and the many, many atrocities committed by the Israeli government through their army.

open image in gallery Catherine Connolly is running for the Irish presidency ( PA )

“So, I don’t think Keir Starmer should have any say about Hamas. It’s up to the Palestinian people.

“What Keir Starmer and other countries should be doing is stopping the genocide, absolutely calling out what it is – genocide – and using our voices to stop it.”

Ms Connolly was also asked if she would describe the attack on people in southern Israel on October 7 2023 as a genocide.

“I absolutely condemned what happened on October 7 and I’ve never, ever had any doubts about that,” she said.

“I would not use the word genocide.

“Genocide has a very, very specific meaning under international law.”

She added: “What happened on October 7 was wrong, absolutely wrong. I have no hesitation in saying that, but they’re not comparable at all.”

Ms Connolly – who has secured the support of Sinn Fein, Labour, the Social Democrats, the Greens and People Before Profit – will formally launch her campaign in Dublin on Monday evening.

Elsewhere in the presidential race, Gareth Sheridan announced the end of his bid to become a candidate after concluding it was “mathematically” not possible for him to secure sufficient nominations from local authorities.

He failed to get the backing from Meath County Council and Offaly County Council on Monday.

Mr Sheridan already had two of the four required nominations through local authorities to formally enter the contest, having previously secured nods from Kerry and Tipperary county councils.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Sheridan said: “It unfortunately didn’t work out this time – but no regrets.”

open image in gallery Gareth Sheridan announced the end of his bid to become a candidate ( PA )

The 36-year-old millionaire entrepreneur was among several hopefuls who pitched to Meath County Council on Monday morning.

Fourteen Meath councillors voted against a proposal to nominate Mr Sheridan, with 13 backing the proposal, five abstaining and eight absentees.

The deadline for presidential nominations is midday on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys formally lodged their papers on Friday.

Attention has also been brought on independent candidate Maria Steen, who is claiming the support of 13 members of the Oireachtas behind her nomination campaign.

She is due to meet the Independent Ireland party, who had indicated it would be willing to support a “like-minded” candidate with four votes to get them over the line of the 20 required nominations from TDs and senators.

Meanwhile, Mr Gavin announced that he had written to social media giants X, Meta and TikTok as well as media regulator Coimisiun na Mean about several “invented and utterly false stories” published about him online.

In a statement, his campaign said the “vicious smears” were attempts to damage his presidential bid.

It said Meta has confirmed that several posts have been taken down while responses are still awaited from X, TikTok and Coimisiun na Mean.

Mr Gavin said: “Every person in our country knows the real and growing threat posed by online hate and disinformation. It is one of the forces driving the growing division and conflict in many societies. It is the cause of mental health issues amongst our young people due to online bullying and harassment.”

He added: “I refuse to accept that the price of participating in public life should involve having to put your family and friends through waves of online abuse and malicious smears.

“This is not the cost of service – it is a failure of our digital culture.

“I will continue to take whatever action is necessary to confront this appalling feature of social media.”