New Catholic leader says Church must be ‘authentic’ on societal issues

The new leader of Catholics in England and Wales indicated he will speak out on societal issues including migration and assisted dying, as he thanked the Pope for appointing him.

Bishop Richard Moth will be the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, replacing the retiring Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who held the role for 16 years.

The Bishop of Arundel and Brighton since 2015, Bishop Moth will be officially installed in his new role at Westminster Cathedral in London on February 14.

Speaking to reporters after being named in the top job across the two nations on Friday, he said the role would be “a very big change” for him but told of his gratitude to Pope Leo for placing trust in him to “continue the great work of the Church”.

He said while he looks forward to having a “much bigger platform” in the London-based position, there is also “a little bit of sense of apprehension about it”.

He had issued a statement earlier this week in his role on social justice in the Church, calling on people to “empathise with all who come to this country for their safety”.

The statement came days after far-right activist Tommy Robinson led a carol concert in London which he claimed was to “put the Christ back into Christmas”.

Robinson had described it as a “religious celebration” rather than a political event but a priest sitting among the crowd on Saturday shouted that Jesus had been a migrant.

A statement was issued on Wednesday by Bishop Moth alongside Archbishop Bernard Longley to share “concern at societal tensions and division in our communities, something that does not ‘reflect the spirit or message of Christmas'”.

Archbishop-elect Moth told reporters he will continue to proclaim the Gospel, which he said enables the Church community to persevere in the “proclamation of the dignity of the human person, to continue to remind society that everybody, wherever they come from, has something that they contribute”.

He said that is a “very good way of answering some of the kind of tendencies that we’re seeing”.

Asked about the issue of assisted dying, which Cardinal Nichols has spoken out strongly against amid the continued consideration of a draft law in Parliament, Bishop Moth indicated there is always a role for the Church to speak on such matters.

He said: “The Church can always speak into the situation, provided, as a Christian community, we are authentic to ourselves.

“I can’t pretend to be what I am not, I wouldn’t want to. Neither can the community of the Church.

“The issue is how we say things. And again, it goes back to relationship. It’s about listening. It’s about speaking truth in a way that is charitable, even if it might not be accepted.”

Liverpudlian Cardinal Nichols, who turned 80 in November, had offered his resignation in 2020 as is usual when cardinals reach the age of 75, but said the late Pope Francis had asked him to stay in office at that point.

He came in for criticism around that time over a damning report into child sex abuse allegations.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) report into the Catholic Church, published in November 2020, found Cardinal Nichols “seemingly put the reputation of the church” above his duty to sex assault victims.

It added that he had demonstrated “no acknowledgement of any personal responsibility to lead or influence change”.

The report findings were met with calls for Cardinal Nichols to resign.

Asked at the time if he was the right person to lead the Church in England and Wales, despite the report’s findings, Cardinal Nichols said: “I do what I’m told. The Holy Father put me here and he tells me to stay here – that’s enough for me.”

The report found that the Church repeatedly failed to support victims and survivors while taking positive action to protect alleged perpetrators, including moving them to different parishes.

Bishop Moth said Cardinal Nichols had done “really significant work” in recent years in improving how safeguarding is addressed.

The Archbishop-elect said: “In my view, the commitment of the Catholic community in this country to safeguarding is clear.”

Bishop Moth added that he has “always been ready to meet with survivors, and will always be ready to meet with survivors”.

Cardinal Nichols, who took part in his first conclave in Rome earlier this year to elect the Catholic Church’s new pope, said he was “delighted” at news of Bishop Moth’s appointment.

He described him as someone who would “bring to our diocese many gifts and considerable episcopal experience from his years of ministry”.

Archbishop-elect Moth was the Catholic Bishop of the Forces from 2009 until 2015.

Born in Zambia, in 1958, he was brought up in Kent and was ordained a priest in June 1982.

Currently chairman of governors at St Mary’s University in Twickenham and liaison bishop for prisons, he is said to enjoy horse riding and walking in his spare time.