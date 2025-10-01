Charity warns of rise in people using harnesses to take cats outside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cat charity has warned of a rise in people using harnesses to take their cats outside, preventing the animals’ natural fight or flight response and leading to them feeling stressed and scared.

Almost one in six (15%) cat owners use a harness to take their cat out, according to a survey by Cats Protection, up from 10% a year ago.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Taking your cat for a walk on a harness and lead is not recommended. It is likely to be very stressful and scary for them.

“Harnesses can be uncomfortable for cats or allow escape. Most importantly, cat harnesses prevent the flight response and feeling trapped can significantly escalate stress in cats.”

Other findings include a shifting demographic in cat ownership – with those acquiring cats tending to be younger, more affluent owners living in urban areas.

The charity said a new breed of young, affluent pedigree cat owner is replacing the “older cat lady with moggy” stereotype, with one in three 18 to 34-year-olds (31%) now owning a cat.

Ownership among those aged 35 to 54 has declined, and there has been a trend away from cat owners being predominantly female towards a more even split of male and female owners.

There has also been an increasing popularity in pedigree cat ownership, and for the first time, of the cats acquired in the past 12 months, more than half are pedigrees (51%).

The survey found an increasing trend in cat owners turning first to social media for advice when they need it.

And they are more likely to buy a cat than adopt one, including pedigree breeds with known health concerns.

Cats Protection said people looking to acquire cats are increasingly less likely to adopt from welfare charities, and suggested this is because they are increasingly less likely to be able to provide for the shifting demographic.

Rehoming policies that do not favour urban, indoor environments are more likely to be a barrier, and charities are less likely to have the pedigree cats that are increasingly sought after.

The charity suggested its findings show that cat ownership is moving towards being a luxury, with cat acquisition skewing towards higher socio-economic groups, pedigree cats and purchase rather than adoption.

The survey, which involved more than 10,000 participants in the UK, found neutering numbers have fallen to 82%, continuing a downward trend from 88% in 2020. This means that 1.5 million cats (15%) are not neutered.

In England, microchipping has been a legal requirement for all pet cats since June 2024, but younger owners are less likely to have had their cat microchipped.

Younger owners are also significantly more likely to use technology such as GPS trackers for keeping tabs on their cat.

As well as often being bulky and potentially uncomfortable for a cat to wear, these trackers can be easily removed if a cat is stolen, so they are never a good direct replacement for a microchip, the charity said.

On the issue of cat harnesses, the report said cats are a territorial species and prefer to be allowed to choose how they roam, rather than planned leisure outings or excursions away from their familiar home.

When a cat does need transporting, such as for a vet visit, a safe and sturdy cat carrier should be used, rather than a cat backpack.

There are 10.2 million pet cats in the UK, with the average number of cats in cat-owning households currently standing at 1.5.

Sarah Elliott, Cats Protection central veterinary officer, said: “In the UK, cat acquisition is increasingly skewing towards pedigree cats and purchase over adoption.

“We therefore need to motivate cat owners to help reverse the increasing popularity of buying and become enthusiastic adopters by championing the moggy, as well as highlighting all the benefits of adoption – including the adoption of pedigree cats from rescue organisations, when they occasionally become available.

“When adopting from Cats Protection, like many other rescue organisations, not only does your pet come neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with a clean bill of health, but there is also the huge satisfaction of giving a home to a cat the really needs one.”