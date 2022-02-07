Detectives are investigating the sudden deaths of two soldiers serving at one of Britain’s biggest military bases over the weekend.

Two soldiers from different units at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, died within 48 hours of each other.

One soldier, a male aged 33, was found dead on Saturday, sparking a probe by North Yorkshire Police.

A second, also a male, was found dead on train tracks in Wythenshawe in Manchester at 4.17pm on Sunday.

Neither incident is being treated as suspicious.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to the army base at around 5am on Saturday, a spokesman for the force said.

The spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and added: “Police are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.”

The death of a second solider on Sunday is being investigated by British Transport Police.

A spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called the line in Wythenshawe, Manchester, at 4.17pm yesterday (6 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Their identities, ranks and regiments have not been released by the MOD, who said it would be ‘inappropriate’ to comment further.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm the death of a soldier on 6th February 2022.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are not prepared to release any personal information and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.

“We have a common law and Data Protection Act duty to protect the personal information of our employees and there is no good reason to release information in this case.”

Catterick Garrison is home to several Army units, including the 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment and the Royal Lancers.

It is one of the largest British Army garrisons in the world covering more than 10 square kilometres and one of the largest Infantry Training Centres in the UK.