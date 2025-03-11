Killer who attacked defenceless victim as he slept jailed for at least 15 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murderer who brutally attacked his defenceless victim as he slept has been told he must serve 15 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the injuries suffered by 25-year-old Denis Shearer when he was attacked in Bangor, Co Down, in February 2021, were so severe that it was originally believed he had been shot with a shotgun.

Timothy Walker, 43, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted the murder, while his partner Natalie Brannigan, 42, from The Green in Holywood, a cousin of Mr Shearer, admitted a charge of assisting an offender.

The detective who led the investigation said he hoped the sentencing would bring some comfort to Mr Shearer’s devastated family.

During a sentencing hearing, Mr Justice O’Hara said Mr Shearer had been in foster care for most of his life, and was still living with foster parents when he was killed.

He said an allegation had been made against Mr Shearer shortly before he was murdered, which had been reported to police.

The judge said Walker and Brannigan had been at a party in Holywood on an evening in February 2021.

He said both had drunk to excess and left separately.

Mr Justice O’Hara said at around 3am on February 28 Walker drove to the Bangor address where Mr Shearer lived.

He broke the locks of the doors and closed the door of Mr Shearer’s foster parents’ bedrooms before going into Mr Shearer’s room where he was asleep.

The judge said: “At that point Walker attacked him by repeatedly striking him on the head with a blunt weapon.

“At least nine forceful blows were inflicted, causing severe injury to the brain and extensive fracturing of the skull.”

The judge said Mr Shearer’s foster parents heard a loud bang and went to his room where there was blood on the bed, walls and ceiling.

He said Walker had then returned to the party in Holywood where Brannigan drove to meet him.

Walker then drove to north Belfast where he burnt his car before being picked up by Brannigan.

Mr Shearer died in hospital nine days after the attack.

Mr Justice O’Hara told the court that police soon found CCTV and other evidence which linked Walker and Brannigan to the incident.

Walker had initially made partial admissions to the police but later claimed he had no memory of the attack and had been hearing voices in his head.

The judge said he accepted Walker had a long history of mental health issues but did not accept his claim that he had no recollection of the events on the night Mr Shearer was murdered.

The two defendants pleaded guilty in December of last year.

Mr Justice O’Hara said he had received victim impact statements from Mr Shearer’s birth parents and his foster mother.

The statement from his birth mother said the “hardest decision” she has ever had to make was to turn off her son’s life-support machine following his death.

The statement from his foster mother said: “Life will never be the same again.

“I have constant flashbacks and a dark cloud hangs over me permanently.”

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said the prosecution had pointed to a number of aggravating factors.

He said: “It was a brutal and sustained attack involving significant force where extensive and multiple injuries were inflicted.

“In fact the injuries were so bad they were initially believed to be the result of gunshot wounds.”

The judge said: “In my judgement, the inescapable fact is that Walker’s actions that night, even in his drunken state, were quite deliberate.”

He added: “I do not believe that anyone, even if drunk, who goes into another man’s house and beats him on the head with a blunt instrument multiple times causing terrible injuries, has anything else on his mind than murder.”

He said he had already imposed a life sentence on Walker and was now setting a tariff of 15 years before he could be considered for release by parole commissioners.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “At the heart of this case, with all its medical reports, expert opinions and legal submissions is one simple truth.

“Namely that in the early hours of 28th February 2021 Walker drove to Denis Shearer’s home and murdered him.

“In doing so he has caused terrible long-term damage to those who knew, loved and cared for Denis Shearer.”

Brannigan was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness was joined by members of Mr Shearer’s family outside court following the sentencing.

Mr McGuinness said: “Timothy Walker broke into Denis Shearer’s home in the early hours of February 28, 2021.

“He attacked Denis as he lay defenceless in his bed, striking him repeatedly about the head with a weapon he brought to the family home.

“Mr Shearer was taken to hospital, where he sadly died nine days later.

“He never regained consciousness after the callous attack.

“When Timothy Walker sought to destroy evidence by burning his car in North Belfast he called upon the assistance of his partner Natalie Brannigan to ferry him from the scene.

“Denis’ foster parents had been asleep in the home and they found him bleeding and unconscious and contacted police.”

The detective said Mr Shearer’s foster father had since passed away and his foster mother had been left “heartbroken”.

He added: “Denis’ birth mother has also suffered the devastating effects of Timothy Walker’s violence and her loss is profoundly felt.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this was the senseless loss of a young life.

“My thoughts remain with Denis’ loved ones, and I can only hope that today’s sentencing will bring them some comfort as they continue to try to come to terms with their grief.”

PPS senior public prosecutor Richard Maguire said Mr Shearer was a vulnerable man who was attacked in his bed.

He added: “Walker struck Mr Shearer’s head at least nine times with a blunt instrument and his callous actions have caused great pain and upset to Mr Shearer’s family.

“The prosecution team in the PPS Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who had carried out a thorough investigation, to bring Walker before the court and build a strong case against him, resulting in the guilty plea.”