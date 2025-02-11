MPs’ bar to reopen with enhanced security after spiking allegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar will reopen later in February with enhanced security measures including CCTV following an allegation of drink spiking.

The bar, a regular haunt for MPs and parliamentary staff, has been closed since January 20 after the spiking allegation came to light.

A woman, reported to be a parliamentary researcher, is said to have told staff her drink had been tampered with on the evening of January 7.

Following a review of safety, the bar is set to reopen on February 24 after MPs agreed to a series of new measures to deter further incidents.

The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses House of Commons spokesman

A spokesman for the House of Commons said: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses.

“Following a review of arrangements in Strangers’ Bar, the House of Commons Commission has endorsed a number of changes that aim to enhance existing safety measures and ensure the wellbeing of all customers who visit the bar.”

As well as installing CCTV, the bar will make covers for glasses available on request, increase the presence of security staff in the vicinity, and provide enhanced training to bar staff.

Information on “drink safety” and links to schemes including “Ask for Angela” will also be displayed in the bar.

It is telling ... that these changes are necessary, and indicative that the overall culture at Westminster still has to change Mike Clancy, Prospect union

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union which represents some parliamentary staff, said the changes “go some way to addressing concerns”.

He said: “In particular, the introduction of CCTV is something Prospect has called for as an important security measure, and one which is present in virtually every other licensed premises in the country.

“It is telling, however, that these changes are necessary, and indicative that the overall culture at Westminster still has to change.”

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the alleged spiking, and a spokesman for the force said no arrests had been made so far.