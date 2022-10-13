Jump to content

Man leaves toddler to wander on train tracks while he talks on phone

Officials warn of rise in ‘reckless behaviour’ at train crossing

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 13 October 2022 12:05
CCTV shows father leaving toddler walking on train track 'while he talks on mobile'

CCTV footage shows the moment a toddler walks onto a train track while his father is seen on the phone.

In the clip released by Network Rail, the man can be seen waiting on the crossing while his small child walks across and plays on the railway track, unaware of the oncoming danger.

The video of the level crossing at Chestnut Grove, in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, was described as “worrying” by the rail firm.

It warned that more dangerous crossings are happening along the Nottingham to Lincoln line, where 70 trains travel through at high speed.

Over recent months, people have also been spotted trespassing and leaving dogs off their lead at the crossing.

Following the spate of incidents, the local community is being invited to a safety session this Saturday over the “rise in reckless behaviour” at the popular level crossing.

Anna Ebblewhite, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “We've seen some incredibly worrying behaviour at Burton Joyce level crossing, which shows just how unaware some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be.

A child stands in the middle of the tracks at a level crossing

(Network Rail )

“That's why we're delivering this interactive session to help residents understand how to use the crossing safely, and ultimately improve safety amongst the community.”

Local councillor Mike Adams described the risks being taken as “frightening to see”.

“The risks being taken currently by some, while crossing the railway are frightening to see on the replays from the cameras on site. We risk losing this incredible asset if we don’t get better at using it,” he said.

Children playing on the level crossing

(Network Rail )

Laurence King, Chair of Burton Joyce Parish Council added: “This is a very important issue for residents and visitors to the village.

“We are looking to work with Network Rail and others to understand the causes, improve public education, safety signage and infrastructure improvements, to significantly reduce the potential for unsafe behaviour and the consequent effect on rail staff and network operation”.

