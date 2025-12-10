Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a milk-allergic mum who was killed by a supposedly “dairy free” Pret a Manger sandwich have won a £1.25m compensation pay-out at the High Court.

Dental nurse Celia Marsh, 42, collapsed and died after eating a Pret "vegan rainbow" flatbread sandwich while strolling around Bath on a post-Christmas shopping trip with her husband and three of her daughters in December 2017.

Mrs Marsh, who was allergic to milk, thought the sandwich contained a safe coconut yoghurt alternative, but unbeknownst to her it was contaminated with milk protein.

She began to feel unwell shortly after eating the sandwich and collapsed - and despite the help of a passing first aider, the mother-of-five died in hospital after being rushed there in an ambulance.

Following an inquest into her death in 2022, the senior coroner for Avon, Maria Voisin, put the blame for her death on the contaminated sandwich, writing in her report: "A product which is marked 'dairy-free' should be free from dairy."

Mrs Marsh's husband, Andy, who described her as his "best friend," then launched a High Court compensation claim on behalf of his family against the high street cafe chain and the product's manufacturer, Planet Coconut Ltd.

open image in gallery The Celia Marsh Pret Store ( Supplied by Champion News )

Following out of court negotiations, Mr Marsh has now agreed to settle the claim, with lawyers yesterday revealing in court that the family will receive a total of £1.25m.

Having been asked to approve one part of the settlement, the judge, Master Mark Gidden, was told that Pret will be responsible for 25 per cent of the payout, with Planet Coconut's insurers liable for the rest.

Mother-of-five Mrs Marsh, of Melksham, Wilts, died after a catastrophic shopping trip with her husband Andy and three of her daughters in Bath at Christmas 2017.

Her family said she had shopped around, looking for lunch which was safe for her milk allergy, before settling on a "vegan rainbow" flatbread from Pret, in Stall Street.

She had "religiously avoided" dairy after a near-fatal experience months earlier, when she needed 15 shots of adrenaline after suffering an allergic reaction, the inquest heard.

Mrs Marsh assumed her "vegan" lunch was safe, but disaster struck due to its contamination with the milk protein, said the coroner in her report following the inquest.

"An investigation by the Bath and North East Somerset Trading Standards and indeed others traced the dairy to a product in the wrap, which was made by Planet Coconut and marketed as a dairy free coconut yoghurt alternative," she said.

"The wrap contained a product which was marked as 'dairy free coconut yoghurt alternative,' but despite this it contained milk protein, which was the cause of Celia’s anaphylaxis.

"The contamination arose because an ingredient in the yoghurt called HG1 had become cross-contaminated with milk protein during its manufacture.

"The manufacturer of the dairy free yoghurt had in its possession documents which flagged this risk but this risk was not passed on to its customers."

open image in gallery Family of Celia Marsh, (from left) daughters Kayleigh, Brenna, Ashleigh and Marsh’s husband Andy outside Avon Coroner’s Court in Bristol following the inquest into her death on 22 September 2022 ( PA )

Within 15 minutes, she had been hit with an acute allergic reaction and within half an hour, she had collapsed in the street, the inquest heard.

Mrs Marsh gave herself an adrenaline shot with the EpiPen she always carried and a passing first aider tried to help, but although an ambulance rushed her to hospital she was dead by 4pm.

Following the inquest, her eldest daughter, Ashleigh Grice, said her mum had lived in “constant fear” and religiously checked all food labelling - “often triple checking”.

Mr Marsh sued Pret and Planet Coconut over his wife's death and after negotiations outside court, the parties yesterday had a settlement of the claim approved by the judge.

Family barrister, Hannah Noyce, told the judge that Pret and Planet Coconut had agreed a split of the liability for the payment, which she said totals £1.25million.

“Both defendants initially agreed apportionment of liability on the basis of 75/25 in favour of Pret, but Pret wasn’t prepared to agree terms that would make all defendants jointly and severally liable," she said.

"They wanted specific sums to be agreed. It was agreed that Planet Coconut’s insurers be made party to the agreement and that they should be jointly and severally liable for Planet Coconut's share."

open image in gallery Celia Marsh, centre, with four of her five daughters, Brenne Grice, Ashleigh Grice, Kayleigh Grice and Shanaye Grice (Leigh Day/PA) ( PA Media )

The hearing, conducted via a video link at the High Court in London, was in order for Master Gidden to approve one specific part of the settlement, which he said he was "content" to do.

Following Mrs Marsh's death, the coroner published a special "prevention of future deaths" report, calling for the establishment of a system of recording cases of severe allergic reactions to provide an "early warning" of "products with undeclared allergen content".

The report also recommended a system of checks to ensure food is correctly labelled "free from" and "vegan," leading to the Food Standards Agency updating its labelling guidance.