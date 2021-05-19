Celtic chief executive flees home after ‘petrol bomb explosion’

An investigation is under way into an explosion and fire at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell which forced the family to flee.

Celtic FC said Mr Lawwell and his family are “extremely shaken and shocked” by the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but they are all safe.

Cars outside the house in in South Lanarkshire were reportedly targeted with petrol bombs – causing a fire to spread to the house.

Eight fire engines were called out to a fire affecting Mr Lawwell’s cars and home in Thortonhall when the alarm was raised just after 1am.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but some remained at the scene at 7am, and police road closures were still in place at that time.

Police Scotland has launched a criminal investigation, with officers working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to get to the bottom of the incident.

A petrol bomb or similar explosive device was aimed at Lawwell’s car in the driveway of his home, according to Scotland’s Daily Record.

“We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property,” said a Celtic spokesman.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.”

The club spokesman added: “We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation. Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club.”

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in the director's box (PA)

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No-one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.”