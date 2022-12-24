Child dies after ‘serious medical incident’ at Center Parcs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A four-year-old child has died after being involved in a “serious medical incident” at Center Parcs holiday village in Warminster.

Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning, and confirmed the child’s death around 3.30pm.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: “Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning.

“This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time,” they added.

Center Parcs UK confirmed the “serious incident” in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise earlier today.

The Subtropical Swimming Paradise is a water park inside the popular holiday destination and includes a wave pool and water slides.

The holiday village is situated in Longleat Forest and is stretched across 400 acres of land.