Child involved in ‘serious medical incident’ at Centre Parcs
Police were called to the incident at around 11am this morning
A child has been involved in a “serious medical incident” at Center Parcs holiday village in Warminster.
Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning.
A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12). We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies