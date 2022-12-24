Child involved in ‘serious medical incident’ at Centre Parcs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A child has been involved in a “serious medical incident” at Center Parcs holiday village in Warminster.

Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12). We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so.”