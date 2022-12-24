Jump to content

Child involved in ‘serious medical incident’ at Centre Parcs

Police were called to the incident at around 11am this morning

Furvah Shah
Saturday 24 December 2022 14:52
A child has been involved in a “serious medical incident” at Center Parcs holiday village in Warminster.

Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12). We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so.”

