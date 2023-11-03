Teenage boy dies at Center Parcs after falling from skateboard

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has died after falling from his skateboard at Center Parcs.

The tragic incident took place at Center Parcs’ Woburn Forest site in Bedford last Thursday.

The teenager was rushed to Bedford Hospital South Wing in an air ambulance but he died shortly after.

A Center Parcs spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm, following an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, a guest tragically passed away last week.

“This is a distressing time and our thoughts are with their family and friends. At this time we are also supporting colleagues who assisted the emergency services and express our gratitude to both.”

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the teenager died after falling off his skateboard.

A spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 3.54pm on Thursday 26th October to Center Parcs Woburn Forest with reports that a teenage boy had fallen from his skateboard.

‘An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. The boy was transported to Bedford Hospital South Wing for treatment.’

It comes just a month after a member of staff died at the same Center Parcs after being hit by a car.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment but died later the same day.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest, our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time”, a spokesperson for Center Parcs told The Independent at the time.

More follows....