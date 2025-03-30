Ex-footballer Cesc Fabregas and Google DeepMind founder to speak at SXSW London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Cup-winning former footballer Cesc Fabregas and Google DeepMind co-founder Sir Demis Hassabis have been added to the line-up for the SXSW (South By Southwest) London conference.

The event aims to bring together figures from the technology, media and creative industries to discuss “thought-provoking” topics, with actor Idris Elba, actress Gillian Anderson, comedian Katherine Ryan and Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus already announced to speak.

Newly-announced speaker Fabregas, who manages Italian Serie A football team Como FC, where he is also a shareholder, will speak about how to build a football club from scratch while Sir Demis will speak about the frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has also been added to the line-up, where she will speak about taking positive action to benefit people, animals and the environment, along with Computer Weekly editor Bryan Glick, who will speak about how to avoid the next Post Office scandal.

Also added are Mark Read, the chief executive of WPP, who will speak about leadership during a time of change, and Mati Staniszewski, the co-founder of ElevenLabs, who will speak about using AI in entertainment.

Max Alexander, chief executive of SXSW London, said: “This new wave of headliners reflects our unwavering determination to spark a unique sense of creativity and optimism across SXSW London.

“Global leaders will inspire attendees to think differently and foster debate around the most topical issues facing the world today.

“Creating beautiful collisions across business, tech and culture, there is something for everyone at SXSW London.”

The conference also unveiled its six key themes of conversation for the event: humanity, machines and the future of AI, new tech frontiers, our future health, tech, governance and the future of society, and navigating business in a changing world.

The event will take place between June 2 and June 7 at venues in the capital’s Shoreditch area and features keynote speeches, music showcases and innovations in technology, gaming and film.