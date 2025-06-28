Two children seriously injured after tree falls in public park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children are thought to have been seriously injured after a tree fell in a public park.

Officers were called to reports of a tree falling in Chalkwell Park in Southend, at around 3pm on Saturday, Essex Police said.

“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Chalkwell Park. Officers, alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues, are responding,” the force said.

“There have been a number of casualties and our work at the scene is ongoing.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

Two children were seriously injured at the incident, with a further three children taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.55pm to reports that a tree had fallen in Chalkwell Park in Chalkwell. Six ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, the London Air Ambulance and Kent Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Two children were transported by road to Southend University Hospital. A further three children were later transported by road to the same hospital with minor injuries.”

David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am hearing about a worrying incident in Chalkwell Park and I’m awaiting further details. In the meantime please avoid speculation until full details are released.

“My thoughts are with those affected.”

Chalkwell Park is a recreational ground that covers 27 hectares and contains a number of flower gardens, two children’s playgrounds, a skate park, and football, cricket, basketball and tennis grounds.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.