Shona Robison seeks clarity on pub support and vows to pass on any new funding

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has committed to passing on funding made available by the Treasury’s support for pubs.

Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson announced a 15% reduction in business rates for pubs in 2026-27, followed by a real terms freeze for the following two years.

Reports suggest the package could cost £300 million over the next three years, but it is not clear how much support will be available to Scotland through the Barnett formula.

Shona Robison has written to the Treasury to clarify how much will be available, and she has vowed to pass on consequentials to the sector.

“I have written to the Chancellor seeking urgent detail on the UK Government’s plans and whether consequential funding will be provided to Scotland,” she said.

“Whilst we believe we have offered a strong business rates package overall, including an independent review of hospitality valuation methodology which will commence shortly, I am committed to passing on any consequentials in further support to business.”

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Tomlinson faced questions from SNP MP Dave Doogan, who pushed for clarity on the amount of money due to Scotland.

Pointing at Parliament’s annunciator, Mr Doogan said: “It doesn’t say English business rates up there, so I’m assuming, therefore, that the minister can confirm that the budget, the department expenditure limit for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, is going to increase with new money, which will be Barnet consequential to the devolved nations.

“Can the minister confirm what will that quantum be and when will it be delivered?”

Mr Tomlinson replied: “The Barnett consequentials of this decision will be set out in the usual way and in the usual process.”

Following the Treasury’s announcement, the Scottish Government was urged to move quickly to support the sector.

Leon Thompson, the executive director of Hospitality Scotland said: “Now we have seen the details of the business rates support package in England, I urge the Scottish Government to move swiftly to make good on its promise at the Scottish Budget to use these funds to support hospitality.

“Like in England, Scottish hospitality businesses are facing steep hikes to business rates. Hotels are facing average increases of £68,000 over three years. Pubs are set for an average £36,000 increase.

“This is a hospitality-wide problem that needs a hospitality-wide solution.

“The Scottish Government should rapidly outline its plans to bring forward a support package for the entire sector, to support business viability, jobs and the communities that rely on these businesses.”

Paul Togneri, a senior adviser for the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, said reliefs announced in the Scottish Government’s draft Budget earlier this month “simply do not go far enough”.

He added: “Without further action, many pubs will struggle to keep their doors open, and we risk losing jobs in communities across the country.

“Even before the UK Chancellor’s announcement today, Scottish pubs were already facing significantly higher business rates bills due to the new lower poundage rate in England.

“The additional support announced today will now widen that gap further, making it even harder to attract investment into Scotland’s pub and brewing sector.

“The Scottish Government will receive additional funding as a result of this change.

“It is vital that Shona Robison honours her commitment to pass this on – and goes further – to protect pubs, safeguard jobs, and support an industry that is central to Scotland’s social and economic fabric.”