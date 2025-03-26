What the papers say – March 26

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement features prominently on the front of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Financial Times says the Chancellor will announce a £2.2 billion rise in defence spending while painting a “grim” financial outlook in Wednesday’s statement.

Ms Reeves will promise to “secure Britain’s future” with the defence announcement, according to The Guardian, which says there is mounting speculation about tax rises in the autumn.

The Chancellor tells the Daily Mirror security is the top priority but says she will always protect people in need amid proposed welfare cuts.

The Independent says Ms Reeves is ready to face down unions ahead of austerity measures, while the Daily Mail tells her not to blame economic woes on global events.

The Daily Telegraph is one of several papers to carry a picture of the Duke of Sussex after he announced his resignation from the Sentebale charity, but the lead story reports that the assisted dying Bill faces a delay until after the next election.

The US has signalled the easing of sanctions against Russia as part of a deal for a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, according to The Times.

The Metro also turns its attention to the US, reporting that president Donald Trump has defended national security adviser Mike Waltz after a journalist was added to a group chat which included security messages.

The Daily Star returns to the US, asking if vice president JD Vance is “the most dangerous man in the world”.

The Daily Express carries a message from the parents of murder victim Sarah Everard as a campaign calls for victims to be given a “sense of justice being served”.