Khan: New powers to keep nightlife open later will make difference ‘from today’

The Mayor of London has suggested that councils blocking pubs and clubs from staying open later will change their attitudes as he gets new powers to overturn their decisions.

Sadiq Khan said he expects to see a difference “from today” and that the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “quite serious” in giving him the powers, which could see bars open later and more al fresco dining in London.

If successful, it could be extended to other parts of the country such as Greater Manchester or the West Midlands.

The decision follows concern that London councils have been too cautious, restricting the capital’s nightlife by rejecting applications for changes such as extended opening hours.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “I think you’ll see a difference from today. Why? Because councils will know the Chancellor and the Prime Minister are quite serious in saying they will give me powers. Councils aren’t making the right call,” he said.

Music venues, pubs and bars that attract visitors and tourists are closing earlier than they would like due to “onerous licensing conditions”, he said.

He added: “Look at today in London. It’s hotter than Ibiza. Where’s the al fresco outdoor dining?”

“What’s important is that… councils understand that, if it’s the case that they aren’t giving permission, I’ll be calling their applications in.

“But I think you’ll see from today, hopefully, a change of attitude from councils.

“What we can’t have is a vocal minority of hyper local residents stifling growth, stifling job creation, and stifling our economy.

These powers will not be applied to all parts of London, but designated zones, he said, stressing that it is not a “one size fits all approach” for all London boroughs.

But he dismissed the idea of residents objecting to later opening times in places like Soho.

“Anybody who chose to live in Soho must understand the history of this area, surely.

“I mean Ronnie Scott’s has been here for a long time … many of these pubs were set up in Victorian times or Tudor times.”

Mr Khan, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met hospitality industry chiefs at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London on Friday.

The chief executive of the Greene King pub group Nick Mackenzie and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, were among them.

The announcement comes at a time when confidence in the hospitality industry has hit its lowest point in two years as rising wage costs, national insurance contributions and business rates hit the sector this month.

UKHospitality has said the combination of rising costs would amount to a £3.4 billion hit for the industry on the Government to come up with a plan.