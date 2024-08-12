Two people die in small boat Channel crossings as more than 700 make journey

Support truly

Two people died attempting to cross the Channel on Sunday while more than 700 migrants made the journey.

The incident in which the two migrants died involved a small boat in French waters, according to a UK government spokesperson.

About 50 people were reportedly rescued from the same boat after it sent a distress signal to the local coastguard.

New government data released on Monday showed that 703 people arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey across the Channel on Sunday.

More than 700 people travelled in just 11 small boats, Home Office data shows.

1,172 people arrived on small boats last week, slightly up on the 713 people who arrived the week before.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...