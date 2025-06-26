UK prepares to announce ‘one in, one out’ migrant deal with France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant removals deal between the UK and France involving a “one-in, one-out” exchange agreement is reportedly close to being announced.

Under the plan, a person being deported from the UK would be exchanged for another individual sent from France who has a right to be in Britain.

Those arriving the UK would include people with a legitimate case for family reunification.

According to a report in The Times, Sir Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron are preparing to announce the agreement next week in a bid to break the model of smuggling gangs using small boats for English Channel crossings.

A government source told the newspaper: “It’ll start as a pilot but it’s to prove the point that if you pay for your passage on a boat then you could quite quickly find yourself back in France.”

Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer are working on the one-in, one-out deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The UK agreed a £480 million deal with France to beef up its efforts to stop migrants in 2023 under former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

And on coming to power last year, Sir Keir vowed to “smash the gangs” behind people-smuggling operations to bring down crossings.

But according to Home Office figures, 17,817 people have made the crossing so far this year.

This compares to 12,313 by the same date in 2024 and 10,518 in 2023 while 11,690 had made the crossing by June 20 in 2022.

The migrant exchange plans previously surfaced in April when transport minister Lilian Greenwood said there were discussions “ongoing” with the French government, but did not say what a future deal could look like.

She told Sky News: “I can confirm that there are discussions ongoing with the French government about how we stop this appalling and dangerous trade in people that’s happening across the English Channel.”

She later said that “where people don’t have a right to be here, they need to be returned”.