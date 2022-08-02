Channel migrant crossings reach highest daily total this year as 696 make treacherous journey
Nearly 700 migrants crossed the Channel on Monday - the highest daily number this year as the UK's period of warm weather continues.
The Ministry of Defence said some 696 people Monday the treacherous journey from France to England.
Photos from Ramsgate showed large groups of migrants, young children and women among them, being brought to the shore by UK Border Force.
Some people were then seen boarding blue buses.
According to official government figures, more than 17,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel dinghies in 2022.
Monday's figure was the highest number on a single day so far this year, and only the second time in 2022 the daily figure has topped 600.
The previous highest number was 651, on 13 April.
At the equivalent point in 2021, the cumulative total was just under 9,500.
Some 14 boats were detected on Monday, which suggests an average of around 50 people crossed the Channel per boat.
Last week a report claimed that French and British coastguards failed to stop the worst migrant drowning in the Channel because they passed the responsibility to help onto each other.
The rubber dinghy was carrying at least 30 people and sank on 24 November last year despite repeated calls from those on board to both the emergency services.
At least 27 people - including a newborn baby - died in the tragedy, which was the worst migrant drowning ever recorded in the Channel.
An investigation, carried out by a law firm acting for some of the relative’s and seen by Sky News, recovered communications between the British and French coastguards, as well as phone calls, text messages and emails relating to the tragedy.
According to the report, people onboard the dinghy first called both emergency services at around 2am and then continued for almost two hours in an effort to get help.
