Longest gap in Channel crossings by migrants so far this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No migrants have been recorded crossing the English Channel for 11 days, the longest gap so far this year.

The most recent date on which people arrived in the UK after making the journey by boat was October 22, according to the latest Home Office data.

Bad weather is likely to have played a role in stopping migrants from attempting to reach the English coast.

Storm Benjamin brought heavy rain and strong winds to northern France and the Channel on October 23, with further wet and blustery weather on subsequent days.

The 11-day gap in arrivals from October 23 to November 2 beats this year’s previous longest gap, which was the 10 days from August 27 to September 5.

Channel crossings in 2025 are no longer running at record levels.

The cumulative number of arrivals this year, 36,954, is 7% below the total at this point in 2022 (39,929).

Some 45,774 migrants arrived in 2022 – the highest number in any calendar year since data on Channel crossings was first collected in 2018.

This year’s total of 36,954 has already passed the number for the whole of 2024 (36,816) and 2023 (29,437).

Separate figures show 75 migrants have now been returned to France under the Government’s “one in one out” deal, while 51 have arrived in the UK under the scheme.

The Home Office confirmed on Friday that a flight returned 20 people to the continent on October 30, with a further 13 transported the previous week.