More than 1,000 migrants cross Channel in small boats over two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK over two days having crossed the Channel in small boats, according to Home Office figures.

Home Office statistics say 437 people made the crossing on Friday, June 20, in seven boats while on Saturday a further 583 crossed in eight boats bringing the total for the two days to 1,020.

This brings the total so far this week to 2,083 and the total for the year so far to 18,400.

This compares to 12,644 by the same date in 2024, 10,601 in 2023 and 11,739 in 2022.

The latest arrivals come despite the French appearing to take a tougher stance on their beaches.

Also Sir Keir Starmer said this week that the situation was “deteriorating” and threatened a visa crackdown.

The Prime Minister signalled that countries which did not do enough to tackle the irregular migration crisis, for example by taking back failed asylum seekers, could face repercussions in the numbers of visas issued to their citizens.

Sir Keir’s message came as French police were seen to employ more robust tactics on the beaches this week including using teargas.

But they were also seen to stand by and watch once migrants had entered the water to board a dinghy in the hope of crossing the English Channel.