Migrants arrive in UK as 12,000 cross Channel so far this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel as more than 12,000 arrivals have made the journey so far this year.

Pictures show a woman smiling on board a bus leaving from Dover, Kent after Channel crossings on Tuesday.

Other photos show a small child sitting by the window and a number of men and women asleep as they were driven away from the port.

The new arrivals come as one migrant died after a boat broke up in the Channel and 191 others were rescued across Sunday and Monday, according to the French coastguard.

On Tuesday, the authority also reported rescuing a further 71 migrants on Monday afternoon and taking them to Calais.

Some 601 people in 10 boats arrived in the UK on Monday, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 12,407, according to Home Office figures.

There has been a record number of arrivals for the first five months of the year, since data was first collected on Channel crossings in 2018.

It is also the earliest point in the calendar year to have reached 12,000.

The current total for 2025 – 12,407 – is up 31% on the number recorded at this point last year (9,455) and 81% higher than the same point in 2023 (6,844), according to PA news agency analysis of the data.

The figures come as Sir Keir Starmer set out plans to curb legal migration on Monday, with changes for example to study and work visas and higher English language requirements hoped to make net migration fall “significantly” by the next general election.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also said further reforms to the asylum system and to border security in response to irregular migration will be set out later this summer.

But reacting to the latest Channel crossing figures, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “On the very day Keir Starmer rolled out his feeble Immigration White flag, 601 illegal migrants crossed the Channel, pushing 2025’s total past 12,000.

“2025 so far has been the worst year in history for illegal immigrants crossing the Channel.

“Labour made a catastrophic mistake by cancelling the Rwanda removals deterrent before it even started. We have seen from Australia how this approach completely stopped illegal maritime crossings a decade or so ago.”

The Government has vowed to crack down on people smuggling gangs including by handing counter terror-style powers to law enforcement agencies under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“That is why this Government has put together a serious plan to take down these networks at every stage.”