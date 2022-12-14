Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three migrants have died after their small boat started sinking into the freezing waters of the Channel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services have rescued 43 others from the dingy, which got into difficulties halfway between the English and French coasts.

A major rescue operation is underway with lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams and an air ambulance all involved in the initial response.

Three people have died and 43 have been rescued in the Channel tragedy (EPA)

South East Coast ambulance service said they were called by the coastguard at around 3.40am on Wednesday to respond to the tragedy.

Pictures of the vessel, obtained by Sky News, show the boat still above the water but contorted and folded in on itself. Migrants are shown crammed into the centre of the dingy, and being pulled up onto a bigger rescue boat.

More than 30 of those rescued were pulled from the water, a government source said.

Britain has been gripped by a sub-zero freeze this week, with temperatures plunging as low as -17C overnight. The sea temperature in the Channel was varying between 10 C and 12C in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

French and British rescue services are co-ordinating their rescue effort (Datawrapper)

Two RNLI lifeboats from Ramsgate and Rye, the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Severn, a French coastguard patrol boat Kermorvan and two fishing vessels were reported to be part of the rescue.

Home secretary Suella Braverman reacted to the incident, saying: “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.”

Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent (PA)

Paramedics and Air Ambulance personnel at Dover Marina, Dover (EPA)

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “We are devastated to hear news of the incident in the Channel today, and heartbroken at the reports of fatalities.”

He continued: “Sadly, this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news of people having lost their lives on a harrowing journey to Britain in search of safety.”

More to follow..

Press Association contributed to this report.