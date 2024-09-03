Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major rescue underway in Channel for 50 migrants, with 10 in critical condition

French interior minister heads to scene of unfolding tragedy off Boulogne-sur-Mer

Alastair Jamieson
Tuesday 03 September 2024 13:26
Migrants being brought onto shore at Dover following Tuesday’s incident
Migrants being brought onto shore at Dover following Tuesday’s incident (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

A major air and sea operation was underway to rescue more than 50 migrants from the Channel on Tuesday after a boat capsized off the French coast.

At least 10 were in a critical condition after entering the water at Le Portel, near Boulogne-sur-Mer, a French coast guard spokesperson said.

According to a local mayor quoted by France 3, the critically ill were in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord said at least three may have died, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin is expected to head to the scene, France 3 reported.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in boats.

Last week, French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

