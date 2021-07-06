Home Office plans to use ‘pushbacks’ in Channel as part of asylum overhaul

The Home Office is proposing to forcibly turn around small boats in the Channel and return them to France as part of Priti Patel’s asylum overhaul – a practice campaigners have described as illegal and “morally wrong”.

The new Nationality and Borders Bill, laid in Parliament on Tuesday, awards a range of new powers to the Border Force, which ministers say will give the UK “full control of its borders” and curb the rising number of small boats arriving on British shores.

These include powers for immigration officers to intercept vessels in British waters and take them to a port outside Britain – a controversial practice known as “pushbacks”. Currently, Border Force are required to bring small boats in the Channel to a UK port.

Pushbacks have been widely condemned when adopted by EU states, with the UNHCR calling for a “halt” to the practice earlier this year, branding it “simply illegal”.

The bill is designed to create the legal pathways for the Home Office to implement its New Plan for Immigration, announced in March of this year. The department is yet to publish its response to a public consultation into the plans, which ended in May.

The bill states that if they have “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence is being committed” on a small boat, immigration and enforcement officers may “stop” and/or “board” the vessel and “require [it] to be taken to any place in the UK or elsewhere and detained there”.

It adds that the boat is taken to a port outside the UK, the country must be “willing to receive” it – meaning France would need to agree to such a practice.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights programme director at Amnesty International UK, condemned the proposals, saying pushbacks were “disdainful ​of international law and dangerous for the people subjected to them”.

He added: “It is people’s right to seek asylum and there is no requirement for them to do that in any one country. Pushbacks deny them that right and will often ​only force them back to be once more exploited or extorted by smugglers​, including on another unsafe crossing by sea.”

Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais, echoed his concerns, saying: “Pushbacks are horrifically dangerous – that’s why they’re illegal. Hearing that we as a country are considering this is deeply disturbing and morally wrong.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council said the use of pushbacks and “punitive criminal sanctions” in an attempt to make the Channel unviable for crossings from France was “ill-thought-out and destined to fail”.

If passed, the bill will also enable the Home Office to send asylum seekers overseas while their claims are processed, bearing hallmarks with the offshore polices introduced in Australia in 2013. Rwanda, Ascension Island and Gibraltar have been mooted as potential offshore locations.

Ministers also plan to deny permanent protection to any asylum seekers who arrives in the UK via unauthorised means – which accounts for more than six in 10 of those who have arrived in recent years – and instead attempt to remove them to a safe country that they have passed through.

However, to do this the Home Office will likely need to strike bilateral returns agreements with countries such as France, Germany and Belgium – all of which have confirmed to The Independent that they are not prepared to agree to such deals.

Under the proposals, individuals who cannot immediately be removed would be granted a temporary form of protection which would be subject to regular review, and under which they would have limited access to benefits and family reunion rights.

The Home Office also plans to make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission to be in the country, and bring in tougher sentencing for people smugglers – up to life imprisonment.

Home secretary Ms Patel said she was also going to effectively punish countries that refuse to take back their own citizens with a new “power to control visa availability” for legal entrants to the UK. It is not clear how this would work in practice.

She said she would “strengthen” safe and legal routes to the UK, though she has so far refused to introduce a numerical target for the UK’s resettlement scheme after scrapping its previous pledge of 5,000 refugees per year.

Other measures the Home Office plans to introduce as part of its asylum overhaul include:

• Introducing “fairer with faster” access to justice to help prevent the need for last minute legal claims

• A new “one-stop” process to ensure that asylum, human rights claims and any other protection matters are made and considered together

• Changing how someone’s age is assessed to protect children from being wrongly identified as adults and stop adults falsely claiming to be children

Laying the bill in Parliament, Ms Patel said: “This legislation delivers on what the British people have voted for time and time again - for the UK to take full control of its borders.

“It paves the way for a fair but firm system that will break the business model of the gangs that facilitate dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK while speeding up the removal of those with no right to be here.”