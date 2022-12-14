Major incident underway after small boat gets into difficulties in Channel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major rescue operation is under way after a small boat ran into difficulties in the Channel near Kent.

Life boats, coastguard rescue teams and an air ambulance have been sent to help with the search, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

A fishing boat has also been used to help in the rescue.

“HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners,” a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

They continued: “We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved.”

The incident is still ongoing and South East Coast ambulance service and Kent Police are also involved.

