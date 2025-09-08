Harry pays private respects at late Queen’s tomb after arriving in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath and flowers in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen, on the third anniversary of her death.

The Duke arrived in the UK on Monday and travelled to the late Queen’s tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.

He laid a wreath and flowers and privately paid his respects.

On Monday evening Harry will attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years.

There has been speculation about whether the duke will see his father the King, who is receiving ongoing cancer treatment and was in Scotland at the weekend.

The visit follows recent images obtained by the Mail on Sunday showing senior aides to Charles and Harry during a meeting, in what was reported to be a step towards restoring the relationship between the duke and the royal family.

The WellChild awards, which celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, are being staged exactly three years since the late Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

During the event, Harry will make a speech, meet and talk to seriously ill children and their families and present an award to an “inspirational child” aged between four and six.

The duke has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity’s patron for 17 years.

The charity brands itself as the national UK children’s charity “making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible”.

In a statement ahead of the visit, Harry said: “For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”

The duke was last seen in the UK in May, when he lost a long-running legal battle with the Home Office over changes to his security arrangements.