Chaos at Charing Cross as trains cancelled over trespasser on tracks

Barney Davis
Thursday 29 February 2024 18:55
Comments
A special notice at Charing Cross station informs passengers that all Southeastern train services have been suspended due to the severe weather conditions
(Getty Images)

Hundreds of commuters have been evacuated from Charing Cross station after a trespasser on the tracks sparked rush hour chaos, with dozens of trains cancelled or diverted.

Police and ambulances are on site and dealing with the incident which saw a person attempt to cross the Hungerford Bridge bringing all rush hour trains out of the central London station to a halt, according to witnesses.

One rail company suggested that major disruption would continue until 8.15pm on Friday.

The managing director of Southeastern Railway, Steve White posted on X: “I am sorry to advise that a trespasser on the railway at Charing Cross has prevented all trains leaving for the last hour.

“British Transport Police are on site working to resolve. Services will be diverted where possible to keep customers moving.”

A Southeastern spokesman added: “A trespasser on the railway between London Charing Cross and London Bridge means that all lines are blocked.

“Trains running between to / from London Charing Cross be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.”

“Trains between London Bridge and London Charing Cross are currently unable to run.”

  • Trains to Maidstone East will start at London Victoria
  • Trains to Hayes will start at London Bridge
  • Trains to Hastings / Tonbridge will start at Cannon Street or London Victoria

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

