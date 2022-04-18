Charleigh Fearnehough: Search for girl, 12, missing from Islington as police ‘increasingly concerned’

Police appeal for information on whereabouts of missing schoolgirl

Joe Middleton
Monday 18 April 2022 14:26
<p>Charleigh Fearnehough, 12, has been missing since Sunday </p>

(Islington Police)

Police are “increasingly concerned” about a 12-year-old schoolgirl who is missing from her home in London.

Charleigh Fearnehough disappeared from her home in Islington at around 4.30pm on Easter Sunday.

She was wearing white and blue trainers at the time, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

An Islington Police spokesperson said: “Officers are increasingly concerned for 12-year-old Charleigh who has been missing from the Hornsey Road area of Islington since 4.30pm yesterday.

“If you see her, please call 999. If you have other info about her whereabouts, please call 101 with the reference 4880/17APR.”

