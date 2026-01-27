King and Queen meet Holocaust survivors on memorial day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen met Holocaust survivors and lit candles of remembrance to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.

Charles viewed portraits of seven Holocaust survivors including one of Helen Aronson, 98, who was one of only around 750 people to be liberated from the Lodz Ghetto in Poland, out of 250,000 people sent there.

Ms Aronson told Charles her portrait, by Paul Benney and commissioned by the King when he was the Prince of Wales, was “wonderful”.

The 98-year-old was just 12 when the German army arrived at her home.

Her mother and brother survived with her, but her father was murdered at the Chelmno extermination camp in Poland.

Lu Lawrence, the daughter of survivor Zigi Shipper, said she wished her father, who died in 2023, could be at the reception to see his portrait on Holocaust Memorial Day on Tuesday.

“They are in spirit,” Charles said of the survivors who have died.

Mr Shipper, who was 93 when he died, survived the Lodz ghetto, the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, the Stutthof concentration camp, and a death march, where he was helped by Manfred Goldberg, who was also honoured in a portrait at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Lawrence and her sister Michelle Richman said the painting was “magnificent” and the likeness was amazing.

Charles also met Mr Shipper’s great-grandson, two-year-old Zigi Harrod, who is named after him.

He showed the King his toy monkey called Fergus and said “hello back” to Charles.

The King said centenarian Anita Lasker-Wallfisch was “wonderful” to come to the reception and see her portrait.

The 100-year-old played the cello in the orchestra at Auschwitz and survived for nearly a year. With the advance of the Russian army, she was moved westwards to Bergen-Belsen.

She is the last remaining survivor of the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz.

“It goes back a long way since I first met you, it must be 20 years,” Charles told Ms Lasker-Wallfisch, who bonded with him over the fact they played the same instrument.

Ms Lasker-Wallfisch’s daughter told the King his visit to her London home for 100th birthday last summer was the highlight of the time the family spent celebrating.

“It was so intimate and memorable,” Maya Lasker-Wallfisch told Charles.

The chairwoman of the Anne Frank Trust UK, Nicola Cobbold, showed the King and Queen a painting called Anne Frank: Resistance, a collage picture which featured excerpts from her diary.

The King and Queen were then handed taper candles by survivor Rachel Levy to light candles from the Holocaust Memorial Trust, as an act of remembrance and a symbol of hope for the future.

Ms Levy, who also is also honoured in one of the portraits, survived Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen. After the war, she moved to Northern Ireland, before eventually rebuilding her life in London.

At a reception, Charles and Camilla spoke to youth ambassadors and charity workers including Holocaust Memorial Day Trust chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman and its chairman Sir Sajid Javid.

The Queen also chatted to survivors including Arek Hersh, who lives in Leeds.

After surviving the Lodz Ghetto, in 1944 he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau where he worked as an agricultural labourer.

Mr Hersh, now 97, was sent on a death march to Buchenwald and then to Terezin where he was liberated.

He came to the UK as one of the child survivors of the Holocaust in 1945.