A man who claimed to be Charles Bronson’s son for six years has now said they are not related and that they faked the relationship as part of a six-year publicity stunt.

George Bamby said he agreed to fake the relation in order to gain publicity for the notorious prisoner, adding that he “made loads of money” from it.

The self-described “PR agent” made the comment during an interview with TalkTV about Bronson losing his Parole Board bid to be freed from jail.

Mr Bamby said Bronson – who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 – approached him six years ago asking if he would help “get loads of publicity for him and make sure he wasn’t forgotten about”.

He told TalkTV that he “didn’t even tell my wife, I didn’t even tell my family”, adding: “My wife is sat here now and she looks horrified.”

(TalkTV)

He said: “Me and Charlie together made up the story that he was my dad.

“Charles Bronson is not my father. I am a PR agent. I’m a marketing person, and I’m the UK’s number one paparazzi.

“I’ve not told anybody this for six years and it’s been an absolute bane of my life.”

He added: “Me and Charlie, for the last six years, have made loads of money, we’ve had loads of fun, we’ve created loads of stories, we’ve done loads of ridiculous things, we’ve manipulated the media, we’ve manipulated the prison service.

Charles Bronson lost a Parole Board bid to be released from prison (PA)

“I got into the maximum security services in four different prisons as a journalist.

He denied he had any regrets but said: “It’s taken a real toll on my life, I didn’t even tell my wife, I didn’t even tell my family, I’ve not even told my friends. This is the first time now that any of my family and friends are going to hear about it. My wife is sat here now and she looks horrified.

“But when you’re doing a job like this which is so high profile, you can’t start telling people what you’re doing.”

Mr Bamby said the profits were split between him and Bronson’s consultant, because people serving jail time are not legally allowed to make money.

When asked for an interview by the PA news agency, Mr Bamby said to “refer to the (TalkTV) interview”, adding: “I’m off on holiday”.