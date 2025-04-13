Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King and Queen attend Sunday service with music composed for their anniversary

Charles and Camilla arrived at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday morning.

Pol Allingham
Sunday 13 April 2025 11:45 BST
Charles and Camilla attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral (Paul Campbell/PA)
Charles and Camilla attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral (Paul Campbell/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and Queen are attending a Sunday church service where they will listen to a new piece of music celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Composer Professor Paul Mealor has created music for royal events including the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding, several of Charles’s birthdays, and his coronation.

Charles and Camilla attended the tiny granite Crathie Kirk, which is near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II was a regular and devout worshipper at the church.

The King and Queen’s actual anniversary on Wednesday fell during their state visit to Italy. During their tour, they met with the convalescing Pope at the Vatican and enjoyed a state banquet in their honour.

Speaking to the British press during a school visit in the middle of the tour, which ended on Thursday, Camilla said her husband – who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer – “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better, adding: “That’s the problem.”

