Charles and Camilla hope Canadian trip will be ‘impactful’

The King and Queen are said to be “very much looking forward” to their short but hopefully “impactful” visit to Canada.

During their two-day trip, Charles will become only the second monarch – after Queen Elizabeth II – to attend the state opening of Canada’s parliament and deliver the speech setting out the government’s legislative agenda.

Charles is making his first visit to the country as its King and head of state, and will be travelling with his wife less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s Liberal Party election victory – fuelled in part by its opposition to US President Donald Trump.

Mr Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until Mr Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state, comments denounced by the ex-governor.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and Queen are very much looking forward to the programme, mindful that it is a short visit but hopefully an impactful one.”

The visit begins next Monday and will feature the King and his wife celebrating the country’s cultural heritage and diversity at a community event on the first day.

Later that day, the King will hold audiences with Canada’s first indigenous Governor General Mary Simon, the King’s representative in Canada, Prime Minister Mr Carney and there will be a short ceremony to swear in Camilla as a member of the Canadian Privy Council.

Events will conclude for Charles and Camilla with a short reception for Lieutenant Governors, from Canada’s 10 Canadian provinces, and the Territorial Commissioners from the three territories.

The centrepiece of the trip falls on the second day when the royal couple will attend the state opening of parliament – similar to the UK parliament’s opening ceremony but without the formality or royal regalia found in Britain.

The late Queen was the first sovereign to deliver the speech at the state opening of the Canadian parliament on October 1957 – her first visit to the country as head of state.

Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s minister of identity and culture, said: “His Majesty’s delivery of the Speech from the Throne to open the 45th Parliament is a momentous occasion — one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all.

“This visit offers an opportunity to showcase the special relationship between Canada and the Crown, while also highlighting the strength, diversity and unity that define us on the world stage.”