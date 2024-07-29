Support truly

In bygone times, the refrain “we are not amused” may well have been heard by courtiers and equerries in the presence of Queen Victoria.

Now, Buckingham Palace staff will be more likely to hear “stay curious” and “act with care” after the Royal Household announced its updated set of values for employees – and the family – to uphold.

Even before ascending to the throne, King Charles gained a reputation as a forward-thinking royal keen to modernise the monarchy.

This year’s Sovereign Grant report highlighted his progressive vision in more ways than one, with a notable change being an overhaul of Royal Household values.

The report said that Charles’ new reign has given the palace “the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values”.

Buckingham Palace has highlighted its refreshed values in the annual Sovereign Grant reports (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

The five new values prioritise the household’s mission to “make an impact, “success together”, “stay curious”, and “lead by example” in order to “shape a better world”.

It added that the official values were decided following an “extensive programme of work” over the course of the last year which involved employees at all levels across the Royal Household.

The outputs were launched in March 2024 and will be used to help guide the organisation as it moves forward. The alterations mark the first time the annual report has made significant changes since Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have overseen the changes in their first full year of their reign (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

As stated in the report, the Royal Household’s role is to “provide exceptional support and service to The Sovereign and members of the Royal Family, in their service to the Nation”.

It states its purpose as supporting “the Sovereign in serving the UK and Commonwealth to help shape a better world”.

Other changes include the deletion of a line featured in previous reports stating it would support: “The different generations of the Royal family help to make the work of the monarchy relevant and accessible to people at every stage of life.”

The omission of this is thought to be a reference to the King’s ambition for a “slimmed-down” monarchy which will see fewer working royals than previous reigns.

However, some pledges including a “strong emphasis on value for money” remained in place.