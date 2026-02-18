Protesters’ chants drowned out as King receives Bollywood welcome at family hub
A small group of protesters shouted ‘free free Palestine’ but were drowned out by the noise of cheering crowds during Charles and Camilla’s walkabout.
The King received a colourful Bollywood welcome as he visited local community workers in London’s East End.
Charles and Camilla got a first-hand look at a range of organisations providing support to the local and diverse community of Barking & Dagenham.
They ended their 30-minute trip to the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub with a walkabout where a small group of protesters shouted “free free Palestine” from the waiting crowd.
The protesters were drowned out by the noise of the cheering and flag waving members of the public as Charles and Camilla smiled and shook hands with supporters a short distance away.
The royal visit had begun with a welcome performance by the Events 2 Empower dance group and ended with a song from the Barking Churches Choir.
Earlier Charles picked up a Bosch tool kit as he was told about a borrowing scheme called the Library of Things.
The scheme means local people can borrow infrequently used household items, so they do not have to pay out for one-time purchases.
It ensures local people have affordable access to the different items, like tools for DIY, they need to maintain their homes.
Charles told the organiser it was a good that helped the circular economy.
Charles and Camilla also spoke with people whose work covered a wide range of issues including social prescribing, providing advice on employment, preventing homelessness and encouraging reading.
